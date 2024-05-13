Left Menu

European watchdog rebukes Italy over treatment of Roma minority

Italy is failing its Roma minority by neglecting their housing rights, a monitoring body of Europe's main human rights watchdog said on Monday, in response to a complaint filed by Amnesty International. About 140,000 Roma live in Italy, out of a total population of around 59 million.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 22:05 IST
European watchdog rebukes Italy over treatment of Roma minority

Italy is failing its Roma minority by neglecting their housing rights, a monitoring body of Europe's main human rights watchdog said on Monday, in response to a complaint filed by Amnesty International.

About 140,000 Roma live in Italy, out of a total population of around 59 million. According to Amnesty, more than 15,000 of them live in shanty towns on the margins of big cities such as Rome, Milan and Naples. The European Committee for Social Rights (ECSR) unanimously concluded that Italy was in breach of the European Social Charter as regards the housing rights of the Roma, the Council of Europe said in a statement.

ECSR is a body of the Council of Europe, which upholds human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Europe. The committee monitors compliance with the European Social Charter, a legally binding treaty guaranteeing fundamental social and economic rights, including on housing, employment and education.

"Italy will now be required to take steps not only to ensure adequate, non-segregated and non-discriminatory housing for Roma, but to also provide remedies enabling some form of long-awaited justice for those who have experienced discrimination and segregation," Amnesty International said in a statement. The committee found Italy in violation of articles of the Charter in relation to the continued use of forced evictions, of segregated and sub-standard camps and lack of equal access to social housing for the Roma minority.

Amnesty had filed its complaint against Italy in 2019. During proceedings before the panel, the Italian government maintained that despite "a difficult situation ... a variety of measures and projects have been put in place" to improve the Roma's access to social housing.

It asserted that Amnesty had not taken into account the ongoing improvements on the ground. "Roma communities in Italy have faced and continue to face widespread, systemic and long-standing discrimination and unequal treatment with regard to housing," Amnesty International's regional researcher for Europe, Elisa De Pieri, said on Monday.

"This decision (by the ECSR) must finally draw a line under decades of discrimination," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024