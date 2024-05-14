Fresh US military assistance to Ukraine already on battlefield, White House says
Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 00:38 IST
U.S. military assistance from a multi-billion dollar aid bill passed by Congress last month is already on the ground in Ukraine, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
As a part of the $95 billion aid bills, Congress authorized $60.8 billion worth of various forms of aid to Ukraine and the White House pledged to get the weapons into Ukraine swiftly. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges US to speed up weapons deliveries
Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges US to speed up weapons deliveries
US urges countries supplying weapons to Sudan's warring parties to stop, warning of a new genocide
Reported Indian role in assassination plots a 'serious matter', White House says
Biden to speak to leaders of Qatar and Egypt in push for Gaza deal, White House says