Fresh US military assistance to Ukraine already on battlefield, White House says

U.S. military assistance from a multi-billion dollar aid bill passed by Congress last month is already on the ground in Ukraine, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

As a part of the $95 billion aid bills, Congress authorized $60.8 billion worth of various forms of aid to Ukraine and the White House pledged to get the weapons into Ukraine swiftly. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

