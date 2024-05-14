Fresh US military assistance to Ukraine already on battlefield, White House says

U.S. military assistance from a multi-billion dollar aid bill passed by Congress last month is already on the ground in Ukraine, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

As a part of the $95 billion aid bills, Congress authorized $60.8 billion worth of various forms of aid to Ukraine and the White House pledged to get the weapons into Ukraine swiftly. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)