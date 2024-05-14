Parts of Ukraine's Vovchansk fall to Russia, TASS reports
The western and northern parts of Vovchansk in Ukraine's Kharkhiv region have fallen under the control of Russian forces, the TASS state news agency said on Tuesday.
Street fighting was ongoing in the town, TASS reported. (Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
