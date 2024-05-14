Russia rejects European accusations of cyberattacks, Kremlin says
Russia "resolutely rejects" accusations by European countries that it has carried out cyberattacks against them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
These accusations are groundless, he said.
