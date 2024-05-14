No new mobilisation of Russian troops is planned, says Belousov

Russian President Vladimir Putin's' nominee for defence minister, Andrei Belousov, said on Tuesday there will be no new mobilisation of Russian troops, but that the enemy is learning fast and Moscow needed to be ahead.

He said it was imperative that Russian soldiers have the most modern equipment, including drones and communications equipment, and sufficient ammunition.

