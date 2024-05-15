Left Menu

NZ and Vanuatu Strengthen Collaboration on Mutual Interests

Peters highlighted the significance of a broad, high-level political delegation returning to Port Vila as a demonstration of New Zealand's deep commitment to its relationship with Vanuatu.

Updated: 15-05-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 10:22 IST
While in Vanuatu, Minister Peters announced a new flexible climate finance commitment and an extension of support to the Vanuatu Police Force. Image Credit: Stuff
  • New Zealand

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration between New Zealand and Vanuatu on issues of mutual interest.

"This visit has provided us with the opportunity to re-engage with Vanuatu's political leadership and explore avenues to deepen our engagement," stated Peters.

During their visit to Port Vila, Minister Peters and his delegation held meetings with Vanuatu's President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and several other Cabinet Ministers.

"Our reunion with Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai and his government allowed us to reflect on developments since our last meeting in 2018 and reaffirm our joint commitment to bolstering Vanuatu's resilience," Peters remarked.

He added, "Our discussions also facilitated exchanges on the increasingly intricate strategic landscape that small states must navigate today and underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional challenges."

While in Vanuatu, Minister Peters announced a new flexible climate finance commitment and an extension of support to the Vanuatu Police Force.

"These initiatives showcase New Zealand's innovative approach to supporting Vanuatu's climate resilience, as well as the close collaboration between various New Zealand agencies, including the New Zealand Police, in Vanuatu," Peters explained.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts echoed Peters' sentiments, emphasizing Vanuatu's role as a key partner for New Zealand in global climate action efforts. He met with his counterpart, Ralph Regenvanu, in Port Vila to discuss the climate challenges facing Vanuatu, opportunities to strengthen their partnership, and the Pacific's significant contribution to international climate advocacy.

