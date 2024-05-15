Left Menu

Four Arrested After Attack on Police in Assam, Two Officers Injured

Assams Barak Valley, comprising the three districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a large border with Bangladesh, with most of it secured by a fence.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-05-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 14:39 IST
Four Arrested After Attack on Police in Assam, Two Officers Injured
  • Country:
  • India

Two police personnel were injured in an attack by a family which was allegedly involved in cattle smuggling in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team went to a village in the Gumrah police station area near the India-Bangladesh border on Tuesday to nab a suspected cattle smuggler when his family members attacked them with sharp weapons.

''The team went to the house of Abdul Wahid (Pakhi Miya), a suspected cattle smuggler, where his family members attacked the police personnel with sharp weapons,'' an officer said.

The injured police personnel, Sub Inspector Chandam Patowari and Constable Karabi Das, were sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) with deep wounds, he said.

The duo had to undergo surgery and received multiple stitches.

Following the incident, police detained Abdul Wahid, his wife Abida Begum, daughter Kulasma Begum and son Rohit Ahmed Barbhuyan.

Subsequently, they were arrested on the charge of attempted murder, and a case was registered against them in Gumrah Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police officer said.

On Tuesday, a 15-member team of smugglers from Bangladesh had come to buy the cattle, including cows and buffaloes. On seeing the police, they fled, the officer said.

Assam's Barak Valley, comprising the three districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a large border with Bangladesh, with most of it secured by a fence. Some parts are still unfenced, he said.

Smugglers try to use those areas for smuggling cattle, drugs and other products, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

