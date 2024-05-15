Tunisian judge orders imprisonment of two prominent journalists, lawyers say
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:14 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
A Tunisian judge on Wednesday ordered the imprisonment of two prominent journalists pending further investigations, their families and lawyers said.
Mourad Zghidi and Borhen Bsaiss were detained on Saturday over political comments made on the radio, their lawyers said. (Reporting By Tunisian newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
