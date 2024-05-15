Pakistan conducts successful training launch of 'Fatah-II rocket system
Pakistan successfully launched the Fatah-II guided rocket system, a precision-guided weapon with a range of up to 400 kilometers. The test aimed to enhance launch procedures and showcase the system's ability to defeat missile defense systems. The army will integrate Fatah-II into artillery divisions for targeting distant targets, significantly boosting the reach and lethal capability of conventional weapons. Senior officials, including the President and Prime Minister, praised the troops and scientists involved in the achievement.
Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of guided multi-launch rocket system 'Fatah-II', which is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres, the army said.
The launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures, the army said in a statement.
''Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory and manoeuvrable features, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missile defence system," it said.
Moreover, the army also announced that "Fatah -II is being inducted in Pakistan's Artillery Divisions for stand-off, precision engagement of deep targets," and its induction would significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of the army's conventional arsenal.
The flight test was witnessed by the senior army officers, scientists and engineers.
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the senior army officers congratulated the participating troops and scientists on this achievement.
