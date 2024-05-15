Left Menu

Three Sadhus Dead in Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh's Basti

Three sadhus were killed in Uttar Pradesh after being hit by a vehicle while returning from a pilgrimage. The victims were identified as Ram Milan Pal, Achhe Lal, and Ram Bhajan Pal. The incident occurred near Raipur village in Basti district. Police have registered a case and are searching for the driver.

Three Sadhus Dead in Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh's Basti
Three sadhus were killed on Wednesday after being hit by a pickup vehicle near Raipur village here, police said.

The police identified the victims as Ram Milan Pal (55) of Ayodhya, Achhe Lal (58) of Maharajganj and Ram Bhajan Pal (53) of Maharajganj district.

According to police, the victims were going to Katra Kuti Dham from Makhauda Dham, after completing 'Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama' on foot. They were hit by a vehicle from behind, killing them on the spot, they said.

A case was registered and the bodies were sent for postmortem. Efforts are being made to arrest the driver, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

