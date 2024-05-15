Slovak PM Fico shot and injured, TASR agency reports
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting after a government meeting, news agency TASR reported on Wednesday. TASR cited parliament's vice-chairman Lubos Blaha as saying Fico was shot and injured. The government office could not immediately be reached for comment.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting after a government meeting, news agency TASR reported on Wednesday.
TASR cited parliament's vice-chairman Lubos Blaha as saying Fico was shot and injured. A Reuters witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police.
The Reuters witness said he saw security officials pushing someone into a car and driving off. The government office could not immediately be reached for comment.
