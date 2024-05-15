IEC provides detailed Voting Process for citizens abroad

The Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa has provided a detailed outline of the voting procedures for its citizens residing abroad, ahead of the National and Provincial Elections 2024. This clarification comes as a reassurance to those who might be apprehensive about the process of voting outside their home country.

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo announced that overseas voting will commence on May 17, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the election timeline. This initial phase of voting will see South African citizens in nine different countries casting their ballots on Friday, while the majority, residing in 102 other countries, will vote on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

London, expecting the highest turnout with 24,194 registered voters, will have its voting station operational for an additional day, May 19, to accommodate all its voters.

Mamabolo highlighted the readiness of the IEC to manage the logistics of overseas voting effectively, stating that all 111 foreign missions have received necessary election materials such as ballot papers, voting booths, ballot boxes, envelopes, and a voters list. These preparations ensure that 76,580 voters will be able to participate smoothly in the elections.

The IEC has also set up extended hours for both voting days abroad to assist voters with any inquiries, ensuring comprehensive support is available.

For logistical coherence, the voting days are aligned with the typical workweek of the respective countries:

Countries with a Sunday to Thursday workweek will have their voting on Friday, May 17, 2024. This includes locations such as Algiers, Amman, Cairo, Damascus, Jeddah, Kuwait City, Ramallah, Riyadh, and Tehran.Countries with a Monday to Friday workweek will conduct their voting on Saturday, May 18, 2024.The UK, due to its large number of registered voters, has designated two special voting days to manage the expected turnout efficiently.

This structured approach by the IEC aims to facilitate a smooth voting experience for South Africans abroad, ensuring their participation in the democratic process despite geographical distances.