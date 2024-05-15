Moldova's justice ministry seeks temporary ban on pro-Russian party activities

The Moldovan Justice Ministry asked a Chisinau court to place restrictions on political activities by the pro-Russian Chance party for six months on Wednesday. The ministry said the decision was taken after an audit of the party revealed that the Chance leadership failed to comply with the Central Election Commission's requirements and did not provide complete data on its activities.

The pro-Russian party is linked to fugitive business magnate Ilan Shor, who was sentenced to a prison term in absentia last year on fraud charges. It favors Moldova's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union and a strategic partnership with Russia. The court's decision could suspend most political activities. This would prevent the party from campaigning during the presidential election and the referendum on the European integration of Moldova, which are expected to be held simultaneously in October.

Attempts to reach Chance Party representatives for comment were not immediately successful. While under the restrictions, the party could be prevented from creating mass media, organizing meetings, rallies, picketing and other public actions and using its bank accounts, with some exceptions.

Authorities in Moldova have previously barred the party from taking part in local elections last year citing national security concerns.

