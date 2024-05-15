Left Menu

Israel's Gallant says gov't must not evade question of post-war Gaza rule

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:07 IST
Israel's Gallant says gov't must not evade question of post-war Gaza rule

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called on the government on Wednesday to make a decision about post-war governance in the Gaza Strip, saying he would not support open-ended Israeli military rule over the Palestinian territory.

In a televised news conference, Gallant said that, since soon after the conflict began in October, he had promoted a plan for a new Palestinian administration not linked to Hamas but "got no response" from various Israeli cabinet forums. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

