Israel's Gallant says gov't must not evade question of post-war Gaza rule
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:07 IST
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called on the government on Wednesday to make a decision about post-war governance in the Gaza Strip, saying he would not support open-ended Israeli military rule over the Palestinian territory.
In a televised news conference, Gallant said that, since soon after the conflict began in October, he had promoted a plan for a new Palestinian administration not linked to Hamas but "got no response" from various Israeli cabinet forums. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Peter Graff)
