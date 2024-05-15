Left Menu

Man kills 50-yr-old live-in partner in Noida, arrested

He said he suspected Vineeta of involvement with some other men as well, he added.The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem while the accused was produced in a local court which has sent him to judicial custody.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:38 IST
A 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his 50-year-old live-in partner here over suspicion that she was also involved with other men, police officials said on Wednesday.

Accused Gautam and deceased Vineeta were staying together in Sector 42, the police said.

They were in a relationship for the last three years since the demise of the woman's husband, they added.

''On Tuesday night, the duo had a heated argument after which the accused assaulted her to the extent that she fell unconscious. He then left the house,'' a senior police officer said.

''Later when the woman was taken to a hospital with the help of some locals, she was declared dead by doctors,'' the officer added.

An FIR in the matter was lodged under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) at the Sector 39 police station. A probe was launched, during which Gautam was traced and taken into custody, the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police about their argument which escalated into a fight. He said he suspected Vineeta of involvement with some other men as well, he added.

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem while the accused was produced in a local court which has sent him to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

