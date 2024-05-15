France imposes emergency in Pacific territory of New Caledonia as violent unrest turns deadly

Left Menu

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 23:09 IST
  • France

The French government announced Wednesday it will impose a state of emergency in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia for at least 12 days, boosting police powers in an attempt to quell deadly unrest that has left four people dead.

French government spokeswoman Prisca Thevenot announced the decision after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon in Paris. It follows days of unrest in the Pacific territory and what Thevenot described as "scenes of chaos," with four deaths reported, including a member of the security services.

The emergency measures will give authorities greater powers to tackle the unrest, including the possibility of house detention for people deemed a threat to public order.

"The priority is to restore order, calm, serenity," the spokeswoman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

