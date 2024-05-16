President Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill, underscores equity in healthcare access

In a significant move towards healthcare equality, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law, highlighting its pivotal role in ensuring universal access to quality healthcare services and addressing disparities.

During the signing ceremony, President Ramaphosa emphasized that the NHI represents a commitment to rectifying long-standing healthcare inequalities in South Africa. He described the current state of healthcare provision in the country as fragmented, unsustainable, and unacceptable, underscoring the need for a comprehensive solution.

The President stressed that the NHI is not only about equal access but also about enhancing efficiency and quality in healthcare delivery. He expressed confidence that the implementation of the NHI would alleviate the financial burden on families, freeing up resources for other essential needs.

Central to the President's vision is the belief that the NHI will make healthcare more affordable by restructuring the payment system and ensuring the efficient utilization of available resources. He described the signing of the NHI Bill as a significant milestone in South Africa's journey towards a more just society.

President Ramaphosa addressed the disparity between the public and private healthcare sectors, noting that the latter serves a minority of the population at a higher cost. He emphasized the need for a radical rethink in resource allocation to address this imbalance effectively.

While acknowledging the financial challenges associated with implementing the NHI, President Ramaphosa expressed confidence in navigating these hurdles through careful planning and strategic resource allocation. He reiterated the government's commitment to achieving equity in healthcare access through the NHI Fund, which will procure services from both public and private providers.

The President assured the public that the implementation of the NHI would be gradual, emphasizing the need for collective cooperation and solidarity. He outlined ongoing efforts to improve healthcare facilities across the country and reiterated the government's commitment to establishing the necessary systems and governance structures for NHI implementation.

President Ramaphosa called on all South Africans to embrace the NHI as a shared national treasure, reflective of the dignity and value accorded to every citizen's life. He emphasized the importance of working together to break the cycle of inequality and inefficiency that has long plagued the country's healthcare system.

In closing, President Ramaphosa reiterated his confidence in the NHI's potential to transform healthcare in South Africa, urging unity and collaboration in making this vision a reality.