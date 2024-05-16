Fed's Goolsbee says he is optimistic inflation will continue on downward trajectory
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee said on Wednesday he was optimistic inflation would continue to come down.
"I'm optimistic that we're continuing on this downward trajectory," Goolsbee said in an interview on CNN, after the Labor Department reported that U.S. consumer prices increased less than expected in April.
