Five Israeli soldiers killed by Israeli tank fire in Gaza, military says

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 12:07 IST
The Israeli military said on Thursday that five soldiers were killed in the northern Gaza Strip when they were struck by Israeli tank fire.

Israeli ground forces re-entered parts of northern Gaza this month to crack down on attempts by the Islamist group Hamas to regroup. "There was a tank crossfire of the 202 battalion resulting in the death of 5 soldiers and some soldiers injured. The soldiers were evacuated for further medical treatment, the families were updated," the military said of the incident that occurred on Wednesday.

