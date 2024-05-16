Left Menu

Man arrested for attacking female TTE on train in Kerala

Andaman man arrested for assaulting female TTE on Mangalore-Chennai train after being asked for ticket. Incident occurred in S4 coach near Vadakara. RPF took man into custody and handed him over to Kozhikode railway police. Arrested under IPC section 353.

Updated: 16-05-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 13:36 IST
A man from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been arrested for allegedly attacking a female Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on the Mangalore-Chennai mail train, railway police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the S4 coach when the train, originating from Mangalore, reached Vadakara.

According to police, Madhusoodanan allegedly attacked the female TTE while in an inebriated state, after she asked him for his ticket.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials aboard the train promptly took the man into custody and handed him over to the railway police in Kozhikode.

His arrest was recorded on Thursday under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of their duty), the police said.

