NZ urges parties to prioritize de-escalation and dialogue in New Caledonia

Peters underscores the partnership between France and New Zealand in the Pacific, urging all sides to engage constructively in dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:46 IST
Peters encourages all New Zealanders in New Caledonia to register on SafeTravel and to utilize the 24/7 Consular Emergency line if in need of immediate assistance. Image Credit: Stuff
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has expressed grave concern over the escalating situation and violent protests in Nouméa, New Caledonia, emphasizing the need for all parties to prioritize de-escalation and dialogue. Peters highlights the harmful impact of violence on every community in New Caledonia, stressing the importance of a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

As a neighboring country and fellow member of the Pacific Islands Forum, New Zealand maintains a strong interest in the peaceful resolution of the situation in New Caledonia. Peters underscores the partnership between France and New Zealand in the Pacific, urging all sides to engage constructively in dialogue.

New Zealand remains in close contact with local authorities in Nouméa and Paris, as well as with partners such as Australia and Japan, to stay informed about developments and provide necessary consular assistance to New Zealanders in New Caledonia. Ensuring the safety of New Zealanders in New Caledonia is a top priority for the government.

Peters encourages all New Zealanders in New Caledonia to register on SafeTravel and to utilize the 24/7 Consular Emergency line if in need of immediate assistance. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade maintains regular contact with registered New Zealanders, and the Consulate-General in Nouméa is providing guidance to those seeking assistance amid the unrest.

In light of the situation, New Zealanders in New Caledonia are advised to avoid participating in protests and demonstrations, with local authorities recommending individuals to stay in place and limit their movements where possible. Travellers are advised to stay updated on flight bookings and contact their travel insurance provider if travel plans are disrupted.

Amid growing tensions, New Zealand remains committed to supporting efforts for peace and stability in New Caledonia, urging all parties to work towards a peaceful resolution through constructive dialogue and engagement.     

