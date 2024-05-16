NIA attaches multiple properties of top Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist in Kashmir
NIA attaches multiple properties of top Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist in Kashmir
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached seven immovable properties in Kashmir belonging to a top terrorist of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), according to an official statement issued on Thursday.
Terrorist Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo's properties, including land measuring 19 Marlas and 84 Sq ft at Kisarigam in Pulwama district, were attached on Wednesday on the orders of a special NIA court in Jammu, it said.
Sartaj was arrested on January 31, 2020, and arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from his possession.
He was chargesheeted on July 27, 2020, and is currently facing trial under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, said the statement issued by the NIA.
Along with his five co-accused members of the JeM, he was involved in transporting terrorists to the Kashmir valley, it said.
''Going full steam with its efforts to destroy the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the National Investigation Agency has attached as many as seven immovable properties of a top terrorist belonging to the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist organisation,'' the statement said.
Since its formation in 2000 by Masood Azhar, the JeM has carried out several terrorist attacks in India including Jammu and Kashmir, the probe agency said.
The JeM was enlisted as a 'Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation' by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1267 and the group's leader Masood Azhar was designated as a 'Global Terrorist' in 2019 by the UNSC.
The NIA had, just a week ago, attached six immovable properties of another top militant of JeM in Kashmir as part of its crackdown on terror operatives in J&K.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US says it will continue to "raise concerns directly" with Indian govt on alleged plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Pakistan PM contemplates plan for 4-year education emergency declaration
Pakistan: Experts warn of deepening food insecurity crisis, urge focus on quality seeds
Indian Grand Prix 1: Shaili wins gold in long jump; Praveen seals top spot men's triple jump
Five Olympic 2024 quotas for Indian badminton players