Jordan king says militant groups smuggling drugs, arms should be confronted
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:35 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah said on Thursday that militant groups that smuggle drugs and arms should be confronted.
"We should confront armed militant groups who commit crimes above the law especially smuggling drugs and arms which is what Jordan has been thwarting for years now," the king said.
