US targets illegal arms transfers between Russia, North Korea, Treasury says

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:07 IST
The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on two Russian individuals and three Russian companies for facilitating arms transfers between Russia and North Korea, including ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

It is the latest round of sanctions imposed by the Treasury and State departments to disrupt and expose arms transfers between the two countries, it said, including the transfer and testing of North Korean-produced ballistic missiles to Russia. "Today's action reflects our commitment to disrupt the DPRK's (Democratic People's Republic of North Korea) deepening military cooperation with Russia," Brian Nelson, the under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to take action to hold accountable those who seek to facilitate the shipment of weapons and other materiel to enable Russia's war," Nelson added.

