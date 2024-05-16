Peru interior minister resigns, RPP Radio reports
Peruvian Interior Minister Walter Ortiz has resigned after a month and a half on the job, RPP Radio reported on Thursday.
Last week, the Andean nation's attorney general's office said it was looking into a potential abuse of authority by Ortiz and President Dina Boluarte for dissolving a police unit that was investigating Boluarte's brother.
