Panama president-elect taps economist as foreign minister

Panama President-elect Jose Raul Molino on Thursday named economist Javier Martinez-Acha as the nation's next foreign minister, one of his first moves in what he has promised will be a business-friendly administration.

Mulino also named Julio Molto, head of the national police under former President Ricardo Martinelli, as trade minister. As minister, Molto will oversee the closure of the once-lucrative First Quantum copper mine in the nation.

