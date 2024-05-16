Panama president-elect taps economist as foreign minister
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:20 IST
Panama President-elect Jose Raul Molino on Thursday named economist Javier Martinez-Acha as the nation's next foreign minister, one of his first moves in what he has promised will be a business-friendly administration.
Mulino also named Julio Molto, head of the national police under former President Ricardo Martinelli, as trade minister. As minister, Molto will oversee the closure of the once-lucrative First Quantum copper mine in the nation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
El Nino, water management issues blamed for snarling Panama Canal
El Niño, Not Climate Change, Linked to Reduced Rainfall That Impacted Panama Canal
FACTBOX-Who are the frontrunners in Panama's Sunday presidential election
New Panama President: Jose Raul Mulino's Late Entry Secures Victory
Panama's Mulino wins presidency with support from convicted former leader