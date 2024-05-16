Man who put up Ghatkopar hoarding arrested after 16 dead in collapse

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, whose company put up the giant billboard whose collapse claimed 16 lives, from Udaipur, an official said.

The crime branch team of Mumbai police arrested Bhinde, the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency responsible for erecting the hoarding in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

At least 16 people were killed, and 75 injured after the billboard collapsed in an unexpected dust storm in Mumbai on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)