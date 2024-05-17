New District Court Judges Appointed Across New Zealand

Attorney-General Judith Collins has recently announced the appointment of three new District Court Judges, marking a significant development in the judiciary landscape of New Zealand. These appointments come as replacements for retiring Judges, ensuring the smooth continuation of judicial processes across the country.

Firstly, Peter James Davey, hailing from Auckland, has been appointed as a District Court Judge with a jury jurisdiction, stationed at Whangarei. Davey's legal journey commenced as a law clerk/solicitor with Bell Gully, followed by a stint as a Crown prosecutor in Rotorua. His expertise further flourished as he joined Lowndes Jordan in Auckland, eventually ascending to partnership. In 2004, Davey transitioned to establish himself as a barrister sole, showcasing a diverse and seasoned legal career.

Judge Davey is set to be sworn in on June 18, 2024, bringing his wealth of experience and dedication to the District Court bench.

Secondly, Paul Laurence Murray, based in Palmerston North, assumes the role of District Court Judge with a jury jurisdiction on the North Shore. Murray's legal odyssey commenced in the litigation team of Russell McVeagh, before he relocated to Palmerston North in 2004. There, he made significant contributions as an associate, later rising to partnership and assuming the mantle of Crown Prosecutor with Ben Vanderkolk and Associates.

Judge Murray's induction ceremony is scheduled for June 17, 2024, heralding a new chapter in his esteemed legal career.

Lastly, Kirsty Elizabeth Swadling, from Auckland, ascends to the position of District Court Judge with a family jurisdiction, stationed in Waitakere. Swadling embarked on her legal voyage as a staff solicitor at Sellar Bone and partners, eventually attaining partnership status in 1992. Subsequently, she embarked on a solo journey as a Barrister Sole, showcasing her versatility and dedication to the legal profession.

Judge Swadling is poised to be sworn in on June 12, 2024, ushering in her expertise and passion for family law to the District Court bench.

These appointments underscore the commitment of the New Zealand judiciary to uphold justice and ensure the seamless operation of the legal system. The newly appointed Judges bring a wealth of experience, diverse backgrounds, and unwavering dedication to their roles, promising to serve the community with integrity and impartiality.