UN Experts Urge Nigeria to Release Yahaya Sharif-Aminu Convicted of Blasphemy

Sharif-Aminu was sentenced to death in 2020, but his death penalty was later overturned by a court of appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 17-05-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 12:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A group of UN experts has called on Nigerian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, who was convicted of blasphemy for composing and sharing a song on a social messaging platform. Sharif-Aminu was sentenced to death in 2020, but his death penalty was later overturned by a court of appeal.

Despite the overturning of his death sentence, the experts expressed deep concern that Sharif-Aminu might face retrial under the same legal framework, with the risk of the death penalty being reinstated. They urged the Nigerian government to abolish the death penalty for blasphemy and ensure that it is reserved for the most serious crimes, following fair trials and upholding fundamental human rights safeguards as per international obligations.

Emphasizing Sharif-Aminu's prolonged detention and the need for his case to be addressed promptly, the experts underscored the rights to freedom of expression, manifestation of religion or belief, and participation in cultural life and artistic expression without fear of persecution or punishment.

The experts urged the Nigerian Supreme Court to prioritize Sharif-Aminu's case and make a decision in line with international human rights law. They called for a review of Sharif-Aminu's situation to ensure the protection of his human rights, as well as the well-being of those supporting his defense.

If Sharif-Aminu's death sentence were to be reinstated, the experts demanded a stay of execution until Nigeria's laws align with international human rights standards regarding the death penalty, emphasizing that imposing the death penalty for blasphemy constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of life under international law.

Furthermore, the experts recommended that Nigeria implement a moratorium on the death penalty with the aim of abolishing it entirely. They have been advocating for Sharif-Aminu's case with Nigerian authorities since his arrest in 2020.     

