Left Menu

Odisha: Congress candidate arrested for assaulting business rival

Odisha: Congress candidate arrested for assaulting business rival

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 17-05-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 12:03 IST
Odisha: Congress candidate arrested for assaulting business rival
  • Country:
  • India

Saka Sujit Kumar, the Congress candidate for the Digapahandi assembly seat in Odisha's Ganjam district, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a builder, police said on Friday.

The incident, which was the result of business rivalry, happened near the Berhampur police station on Wednesday, and Kumar was taken into custody on Thursday, they said.

Superintendent of Police Sarthak Sarangi said three persons, including a builder identified as Sudhansu Sangram Padhy of Sihala, were injured in the assault.

Padhy's staff were beaten up when they were working at a plot in Kukudakhandi. Following it, Padhy along with some of his associates were going to the police station to lodge a complaint when the Congress candidate allegedly attacked them along with his men, police said.

Along with the candidate, police said that they also arrested his aide K Amit Kumar.

Kumar is also involved in the real estate business and professional rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024