Russian forces expanded area of active combat by almost 70 km, Ukraine's army chief says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-05-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 14:32 IST
Russian forces expanded the area of active combat by almost 70 km by launching their offensive in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine's army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Friday Syrskyi said Russia launched the offensive to force Ukraine to throw additional reserve brigades into fighting.
He added that he expected fighting to intensify as Kyiv troops are also preparing to defend in northern region of Sumy.
