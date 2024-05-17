Left Menu

Supreme Court seeks ED's response to Hemant Soren's interim bail request for Lok Sabha campaign

SC seeks ED's response by May 20 on Hemant Soren's plea for interim bail in money-laundering case. Soren's lawyer claims no evidence against him, while ED asserts arrest is justified. SC lists matter for hearing before vacation bench on May 21. Soren offers to surrender on June 2 if granted interim bail.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 14:56 IST
Supreme Court seeks ED's response to Hemant Soren's interim bail request for Lok Sabha campaign
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response by May 20 on former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's plea seeking interim bail in a money-laundering case for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta also asked the federal agency to file a short reply on Soren's plea against his arrest and listed the matter before a vacation bench on May 21.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the court on behalf of Soren, said if granted interim bail, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader will surrender on June 2.

''There is no material against me in the case. Elections will be over if not granted interim bail,'' Sibal said.

Sibal and senior advocate Arunabh Chowdhury, also representing Soren in the matter, said the JMM leader is not in possession of the land in question in the case and has nothing to do with it.

Appearing in the matter on behalf of the ED, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said Soren was arrested long ago and he has not even challenged the dismissal of his regular bail application.

Soren was arrested on January 31 in the money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam after he resigned as the Jharkhand chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024