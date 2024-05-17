BEML Secures Rs 250 Crore Order from NCL for BH100 Rear Dump Trucks

BEML Limited has clinched a significant contract from Northern Coal Fields Limited (NCL) for the supply of 28 units of BH100 Rear Dump Trucks, totaling a value of Rs 250 crore. These heavy-duty trucks are engineered to handle payloads of up to 100 tonnes, specifically tailored for efficient overburden and coal transportation in rigorous mining operations.

This order underscores the enduring partnership between BEML and NCL, highlighting the latter's trust and dependence on BEML's robust heavy-duty mining equipment. The dumpers will be covered under a Guaranteed Spare Parts contract for five years, ensuring seamless service and operational efficiency.

The BH100 Rear Dump Truck by BEML is renowned for its sturdy design, advanced features, and operational prowess. Engineered for fuel efficiency, it aids in reducing operational costs while upholding exceptional performance levels.

Chairman & Managing Director of BEML Ltd, Shri Shantanu Roy, expressed pride in this accomplishment, stating, "Our contribution to the coal sector is expanding. Our mission is to support coal players in achieving their target of extracting over one billion tonnes of coal in the country. Our BH100 Rear Dump Truck has the potential to significantly assist NCL in their coal extraction endeavors."

This order reaffirms BEML's dedication to bolstering the country’s mining industry with durable and dependable machinery, further cementing its position as a key player in the mining equipment sector. BEML has continually pushed the boundaries of technological advancement in its products, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Its commitment to innovation has not only strengthened the defence sector but also enhanced the efficiency and sustainability of infrastructure projects.