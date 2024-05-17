Left Menu

India-Kenya Bilateral Meeting Explores Collaboration in Governance and Capacity Building

During the meeting, both sides deliberated on avenues to enhance India-Kenya cooperation, particularly through the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and the Kenya School of Governance (KSG).

Updated: 17-05-2024 16:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On May 14th, 2024, Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India, engaged in a productive video conferencing session with Prof. Nour Mohammad, Director General of the Kenya School of Governance (KSG). The meeting, attended by senior officials from DARPG, the National Centre for Good Governance, and the High Commission of India to Kenya, alongside directors from KSG, focused on bolstering bilateral collaboration between India and Kenya in the realms of personnel administration and governance through capacity-building programs.

The discussions centered on outlining the collaboration between NCGG and KSG, with a specific focus on capacity-building initiatives. The proposed areas of collaboration include the capacity building of senior officers from Kenya at NCGG.

The Indian delegation provided insights into the strides made by the Government of India in implementing the "Maximum Governance-Minimum Government" policy, highlighting initiatives such as the CPGRAMS reforms, benchmarking of e-Services through the National e-Services Delivery Assessment, and the recognition of meritocracy through the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration. A detailed presentation showcasing the activities and achievements of NCGG was also delivered.

The Kenyan side, in turn, outlined the pivotal role of KSG in conducting capacity-building programs for Kenyan civil servants. KSG is actively engaged in assisting the Kenyan Government and its civil servants in leading transformative initiatives aimed at achieving the Kenyan Vision 2030.

The bilateral meeting exemplified the commitment of both India and Kenya to fostering collaboration in governance and capacity building, paving the way for mutual growth and development.     

