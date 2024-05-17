Punjab CEO Engages Voters, Warns Against Cash Over Rs 50K

The Punjab poll body on Friday cautioned residents against carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash without supporting documents while travelling in the state during the elections.

During the second Facebook Live session of ''Talk to Your CEO, Punjab'', Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C responded to several queries from voters and urged them to report any violations through the C-Vigil app, the 1950 toll free number and the Election Commission's National Grievance Service Portal to ensure smooth and fair elections.

He advised the residents not to carry more than Rs 50,000 in cash without supporting documents such as bank withdrawal receipts and receipt books for traders.

Replying to a query on carrying mobile phones to polling booths, the CEO said the Election Commission explicitly prohibits voters from carrying mobile phones and other communication gadgets inside polling booths on election days.

On another question about political parties' publicity material, Sibin said flex boards and hoardings can only be placed at designated locations after taking permission from the district election officers or the CEO's office as long as the model code of conduct is in force.

The CEO further said no political party or candidate can seek votes in the name of religion and asserted it is a clear violation of the poll code. Sibin urged people to report such violations immediately, assuring that the CEO's office will take action within 100 minutes.

A voter also thanked the CEO for deploying women staff members on polling duty near their residences.

Sibin said special attention has been paid to appoint women staff members at the nearest polling booths, following the poll authority's directions.

The CEO also unequivocally said that no government employee can take part in any political campaign. Stern action will be initiated, including lodging of an FIR, against violators.

Amid rising temperatures, Sibin said initiatives have been taken to increase voter turnout and provide relief from the searing heat at polling stations.

Each polling station will have water coolers, fans, seating arrangements and sheds to provide, he said.

Sibin said there are 2.14 crore registered voters, including 1.89 lakh aged above 85; 1,614 NRIs; 1.58 lakh persons with disabilities; and 5.38 lakh first-time voters. The poll body has set up 24,451 polling stations in the state.

Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls on June 1.

