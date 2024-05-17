Israeli military says forces seized bodies of three hostages from Gaza

Israeli forces rescued the bodies of three hostages from the Gaza Strip, chief military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Friday.

Hagari identified the hostages as Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Itzhak Gelerenter, who he said were killed by Hamas at the Nova music festival and their bodies taken into Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)