Boiler Blast Tragedy in Haryana's Sonipat: Death Toll Climbs to 3

A body was retrieved on Friday, raising the death toll to three in a boiler blast at a factory in Sonipat, Haryana. The incident occurred Wednesday night, leaving 25 injured. The National Disaster Response Force was called for assistance. An inquiry into the incident has been ordered by the administration.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:49 IST
Boiler Blast Tragedy in Haryana's Sonipat: Death Toll Climbs to 3
  • Country:
  • India

A body was retrieved from under the debris on Friday, taking the death toll in a boiler blast at a factory in Haryana's Sonipat to three, police said.

''A body was pulled out from under the debris. The death toll in the incident has now risen to three,'' SHO Kundli, Devender Singh said over the phone.

Police had earlier said the incident occurred Wednesday night in the Kundli town of Sonipat, leaving 25 injured.

Earlier, two bodies were taken out from the incident site.

After the incident, Sonipat district administration had sought help from the National Disaster Response Force to assist in the operations.

The administration had also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

