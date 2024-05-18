SIA Strikes Again: New Charge-Sheet Targets 2 Notorious Terrorists

Left Menu

The J-K State Investigation agency on Friday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against two terrorists involved in multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

It was filed in a special court in Jammu, they said.

The charge-sheet names Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohd Qasim alias ''Salman'' alias ''Waseem'', who exfiltrated to Pakistan for arms training in 1990, and Talib Hussain Shah, who was previously arrested with sophisticated weapons in Reasi district, a spokesman of the agency said. The case involves their participation in acts of terrorism, including killings, a grenade attack and planting IEDs in busy areas, he said and added that their actions caused significant damage to government properties.

Shah, a resident of Rajouri, and his associate Faisal Ahmad Dar from Pulwama were apprehended by villagers in Reasi district in July 2022 and handed over to police, the officials said. Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, seven grenades and a large amount of ammunition were seized from them, they added.

The accused had received large quantities of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores via drone drops in Lamberi, Rajouri. These were then moved to Kandi Budhal for terrorist activities, as directed by their Pakistani handlers, the spokesman said.

The main charge-sheet was filed on December 29 last year by the SIA. Further investigation led to the detention of two more LeT associates, who confessed to their involvement in various acts of terrorism acts and the transport of arms and ammunition from Lamberi to Kandi Budhal in collaboration with Shah, he said.

The detained associates had voluntarily joined the LeT. They were motivated by Pakistani handlers, the spokesman said.

