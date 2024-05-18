Tragic Family Massacre in Chhattisgarh: A Shocking Incident

Five members of a family were hacked to death while another person was found hanging in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Thargaon village under Saliha police station limits, around 200 km from Raipur, district Superintendent of Police Pushkar Sharma told PTI.

Those killed were identified as Hemlal Sahu (55), his wife Jagmoti Sahu (50), their daughters Meera Sahu (30) and Mamta Sahu (35), and the couple's grandson Ayush (5). Manoj Sahu, a resident of the same village, was found hanging on the premises. The five family members bore axe injuries. ''Circumstantial evidence suggests that Manoj killed them before hanging himself,'' the SP said.

After being alerted by locals, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy, the official said.

A forensic team has also been sent and further probe was underway, he added.

