Case booked against two BRS MLAs over land dispute

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against BRS MLAs Ch Malla Reddy and Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and others here on Saturday following arguments over fencing around a disputed land, police said.

Police said they also registered a counter case at Petbasheerabad police station against another group of people, who claimed ownership of that land measuring over one acre, based on the complaint lodged by Malla Reddy.

The former Telangana minister and Medchal MLA Malla Reddy and his son-in-law Malkajgiri MLA Rajasekhar Reddy along with their followers reached the spot and alleged that some persons tried to encroach upon the land belonging to them by erecting a boundary fence.

However, another group of people claimed that they had purchased the land.

In a video, Malla Reddy was seen arguing with the police and ordering his men to remove the fencing.

The boundary fence was removed even as police tried to prevent them.

As mild tension prevailed, police dispersed both the groups.

Cases were registered on charges of trespass, vandalism, obstructing the duties of police officials among others under relevant IPC sections, a senior police official said.

Both parties have documents pertaining to the land and a survey will be conducted, the official said.

