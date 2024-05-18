Left Menu

Terrorists fire upon former sarpanch in J-K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 23:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists on Saturday shot at and injured a former sarpanch in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Former sarpanch Aijaz Sheikh was shot at in Hirpora in Shopian around 10.30 pm, the officials said, adding that his condition is very critical.

Further details are awaited.

