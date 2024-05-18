Left Menu

Manipur: One Jharkhand labourer killed, 2 injured in shooting incident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 23:21 IST
One labourer was killed and two injured in a shooting incident in Naoremthong, Manipur, officials said on Saturday. The shooting took place in Uripok in Naoremthong, Imphal, they said.

According to police, the motive behind the shooting appears to be extortion demand.

There was an alleged extortion demand from the construction company for which these labourers worked, the officials said.

All three labourers were rushed to the hospital, where one was declared dead upon arrival and the other two are undergoing treatment, they said.

