Russian Major General Popov Arrested for Large Scale Fraud

Ivan Popov, former commander of Russia's 58th army, has been detained for large scale fraud, according to TASS. A military court ordered his detention for two months. Popov, known as 'Spartacus,' had previously criticized the Russian military's strategy in Ukraine. His lawyer has appealed against his custody.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 19:14 IST
The former commander of Russia's 58th army, Ivan Popov, has been arrested on suspicion of "large scale fraud", state-run TASS agency reported on Tuesday.

TASS said a military court had ordered the detention of Major General Popov for two months. Popov's lawyer Sergei Buynovsky was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying he had already appealed against his custody. Last year, Popov said he had been dismissed after telling the military leadership

the truth about the then dire situation for Russia on the frontlines in Ukraine. Russia has since regained the initiative, advancing gradually since February in the east of the country.

Popov, whose military call sign was "Spartacus" and who commanded Russian units in southern Ukraine, explicitly raised the deaths of Russian soldiers from Ukrainian artillery and said they lacked proper weapons systems and reconnaissance to counter it.

