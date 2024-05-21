White House Probes Israel's Seizure of Associated Press Gear
The White House expressed concern regarding a report of Israel seizing equipment from the Associated Press. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reaffirmed the administration's belief in journalists' rights to perform their duties.
Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:31 IST
The White House said on Tuesday it is looking into a report that Israel seized equipment from the Associated Press, and called the incident "concerning."
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House believes journalists have the ability and right to do their jobs.
