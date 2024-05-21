Tragic Tree Fall in Hyderabad: Husband Dead, Wife Injured
A 50-year-old man died and his wife was injured when a tree fell on them while entering a hospital premises on a two-wheeler in Hyderabad. The tragic incident, captured on CCTV, led to a police case at Bollarum police station. The injured wife was shifted to a hospital for treatment.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A 50-year-old man died and his wife was injured when a tree fell on them here on Tuesday, police said.
The incident, which was caught on CCTV, happened when the man along with his wife were entering a government hospital premises on a two-wheeler, they said.
The CCTV footage showed the tree falling on the couple, who were riding the scooter.
The man died in the incident while his wife, who sustained injuries was shifted to a hospital. A case was registered in connection with the incident, a police official at Bollarum police station said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- tree fall
- accident
- CCTV footage
- hospital premises
- police case
- Bollarum
- scooter
- injury
- death
Advertisement