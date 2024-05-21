Left Menu

Tragic Tree Fall in Hyderabad: Husband Dead, Wife Injured

A 50-year-old man died and his wife was injured when a tree fell on them while entering a hospital premises on a two-wheeler in Hyderabad. The tragic incident, captured on CCTV, led to a police case at Bollarum police station. The injured wife was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:33 IST
Tragic Tree Fall in Hyderabad: Husband Dead, Wife Injured
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man died and his wife was injured when a tree fell on them here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, happened when the man along with his wife were entering a government hospital premises on a two-wheeler, they said.

The CCTV footage showed the tree falling on the couple, who were riding the scooter.

The man died in the incident while his wife, who sustained injuries was shifted to a hospital. A case was registered in connection with the incident, a police official at Bollarum police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024