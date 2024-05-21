Blinken Criticizes ICC's Move on Israeli Leaders
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed readiness to collaborate with Congress on a response to the ICC's intention to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over the Gaza war, calling it a 'profoundly wrong-headed' decision that could hinder negotiations for a hostage deal and ceasefire.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the administration would be happy to work with U.S. Congress to formulate "an appropriate response" to the International Criminal Court prosecutor seeking to issue arrest warrants on Israeli leaders over the Gaza war.
Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Blinken called the move "a profoundly wrong-headed" decision which would complicate the prospects of reaching a deal on negotiations to achieve a hostage deal and a ceasefire.
