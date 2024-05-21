Blinken Criticizes ICC's Move on Israeli Leaders

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the administration would be happy to work with U.S. Congress to formulate "an appropriate response" to the International Criminal Court prosecutor seeking to issue arrest warrants on Israeli leaders over the Gaza war.

Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Blinken called the move "a profoundly wrong-headed" decision which would complicate the prospects of reaching a deal on negotiations to achieve a hostage deal and a ceasefire.

