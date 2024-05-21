Left Menu

Governor's Scandal Rocks Raj Bhavan: Molestation Allegations Under Scrutiny

Four officials of the Raj Bhavan have been summoned by Kolkata Police in connection with ongoing molestation allegations against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. The woman, a contractual employee, named the officials after being seen weeping. Under Article 361, governors enjoy immunity during their term.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:01 IST
Governor's Scandal Rocks Raj Bhavan: Molestation Allegations Under Scrutiny
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have summoned four officials of the Raj Bhavan in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged molestation of a woman employee by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, an officer said. The officials had seen the woman leaving the governor's office ''weeping'', he said.

''These four officials were present in the Raj Bhavan when the alleged incident of molestation took place. We have called them for questioning,'' the officer said. The woman, while recording her statement in front of a magistrate under IPC Section 164, had named the four officials.

On May 2, the contractual employee of the Raj Bhavan alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police started a probe.

Earlier, a case was lodged against three officials of the Raj Bhavan for allegedly wrongfully restraining the woman.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his term in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024