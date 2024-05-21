Governor's Scandal Rocks Raj Bhavan: Molestation Allegations Under Scrutiny

Police have summoned four officials of the Raj Bhavan in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged molestation of a woman employee by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, an officer said. The officials had seen the woman leaving the governor's office ''weeping'', he said.

''These four officials were present in the Raj Bhavan when the alleged incident of molestation took place. We have called them for questioning,'' the officer said. The woman, while recording her statement in front of a magistrate under IPC Section 164, had named the four officials.

On May 2, the contractual employee of the Raj Bhavan alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police started a probe.

Earlier, a case was lodged against three officials of the Raj Bhavan for allegedly wrongfully restraining the woman.

Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his term in office.

