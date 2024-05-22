Pune Excise Department Seals Two Restaurants for Serving Liquor to Minor Involved in Fatal Crash

The Maharashtra excise department on Tuesday sealed the two restaurants, where the 17-year-old boy involved in a fatal car crash was allegedly served liquor, on orders of the Pune district collectorate, said the local administration.

The car, a Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar in Pune city in the early hours of Sunday.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused juvenile along with his friends went to the two establishments between 9.30 pm and 1 am and allegedly consumed liquor, according to police.

The two outlets, Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club, were sealed following orders of the district collectorate.

While Cosie is located in Koregaon Park, an area adjacent to Kalyani Nagar, the Blak Club is in Mundhwa.

''The Cosie restaurant and Blak Club in Marriot Suite have been sealed with immediate effect by the state excise department following orders from district collector Suhas Diwase,'' said a statement from the district administration.

A special inspection drive has been started by the excise department to ensure pubs and license holding restaurants do not serve liquor to underage patrons and operate beyond the 1.30 am deadline, said the statement.

If any violations are found, cases would be registered against such establishments and their licences s will be cancelled,'' it warned.

