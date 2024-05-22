DGP Swain's Strong Warning on Disruptors: Ensuring Peace and Development

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain on Tuesday issued a stern warning saying that anyone found aiding those who seek to disrupt peace and development will face strict legal consequences.

DGP Swain, who held a security review of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and Shiv Khori temple in Reasi, emphasised the necessity of robust and proactive measures to ensure public safety. "Anyone found aiding those who seek to harm peace and development will be dealt with firmly under the law," he said.

The DGP held interaction with jawans and officers, where he reiterated the need for diligence and responsibility in maintaining security. "There is a need for robust and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of people'' he said.

He inaugurated various facilities for officers and officials, underscoring the importance of a strong security framework.

Swain discussed countermeasures with jurisdiction officers, highlighting the importance of thwarting attempts to destabilise peace. The DGP noted that with an organisational strength of over 1.20 lakh, each Inspector rank officer oversees about 1,000 individuals. He stressed that these officers must exhibit substantial pride in their community service, rooted in honesty and dedication.

During his visit, DGP Swain, along with other senior officers, paid tribute at the Martyr's Memorial and inaugurated new facilities. He also distributed tablets to Beat officers and provided Close User Group (CUG) numbers to jurisdictional officers.

