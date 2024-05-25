Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Narmada River During Family Picnic

A man and a 15-year-old boy tragically drowned in the Narmada river while on a picnic with family and friends in Gujarat's Vadodara district. The incident took place near Diver village. A local rescue team found the bodies after several hours of searching.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 25-05-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 16:39 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident in Narmada River During Family Picnic
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A man and a 15-year-old boy drowned in the Narmada river during a picnic in Gujarat's Vadodara district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Diver village on Friday afternoon when the victims, who hail from Bharuch, were picnicking with their family and friends, an official from Sinor police station said.

The duo entered the river for a bath and started drowning, he said.

A local rescue team fished out the bodies on Saturday after searching for several hours.

The deceased, identified as Parimal (31) and Yash, were part of a group of around two dozen people who were gathered at the spot for a picnic, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024