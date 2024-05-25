Tragic Drowning Incident in Narmada River During Family Picnic
A man and a 15-year-old boy tragically drowned in the Narmada river while on a picnic with family and friends in Gujarat's Vadodara district. The incident took place near Diver village. A local rescue team found the bodies after several hours of searching.
- Country:
- India
A man and a 15-year-old boy drowned in the Narmada river during a picnic in Gujarat's Vadodara district, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred near Diver village on Friday afternoon when the victims, who hail from Bharuch, were picnicking with their family and friends, an official from Sinor police station said.
The duo entered the river for a bath and started drowning, he said.
A local rescue team fished out the bodies on Saturday after searching for several hours.
The deceased, identified as Parimal (31) and Yash, were part of a group of around two dozen people who were gathered at the spot for a picnic, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Repolling Completes at Gujarat's Dahod Booth; High Voter Turnout of 57.29%
Fan breaches security at IPL match in Gujarat, arrested
Re-polling underway in Gujarat's Dahod after video of voter live streaming from booth goes viral
Odisha Surpasses Gujarat in Critical Development Metrics: Pandian
Unseasonal Precipitation Damages Gujarat Crops; Agricultural Department Urges Farmers to Take Precautions